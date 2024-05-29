Fundraising Concert for Galway Contact

Galway Contact (Organisation for Older People) are delighted to announce that the brilliant Ignite Gospel Choir will be giving a concert on Sunday 9th June 2024 at 3pm in St. Joseph’s Church, Presentation Road, Galway city in aid of this local charity for older people.

Tickets are €15 each and can be purchased online from Eventbrite.ie They can also be purchased at the venue door on the day. You can also contact the Galway Contact office at 091 (867892) or by emailing galwaycontact@gmail.com to purchase tickets. All welcome.

Galway Contact is a voluntary non-profit organisation providing support to older people in Galway since 1981 through it’s befriending service, social clubs and outings, transport to lunch clubs and personal alarms. Their main aim is to alleviate loneliness and feelings of isolation and keep older people safe at home. Their volunteers visit people in their homes and in long-term residential care.

Please join us on 9th June to hear this authentic gospel choir and experience the joy of their music.

Brighten up your Sunday afternoon while supporting a very worthwhile local charity.

Tickets: * Eventbrite.ie

* Galway Contact office 091 867892 or galwaycontact@gmail.com

* St. Joseph’s Church door on 9th June