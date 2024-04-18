  • Services

Services

Five Galway students win top prizes at 70th Texaco Children’s Art comp

Published:

Five Galway students win top prizes at 70th Texaco Children’s Art comp
Share story:

Five Galway students have won top prizes in this year’s 70th Texaco Children’s Art Competition.

Gort Community School’s Darragh Granahan won first prize in the 14-15 year age category for his artwork entitled ‘Unconditional Love’.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Four Galway students took home Special Merit Awards – Shruti Hemant Dhamne from St. Brigid’s College, Loughrea; Aibhlinn Faulkiner from Coláiste Éinde in Salthill; Fiadh Larderet from Gaelscoil Dara, Renmore and Sadhbh Mitchell from Scoil Mhuire, Moycullen.

The post Five Galway students win top prizes at 70th Texaco Children’s Art comp appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
An Bord Pleanala gives green light for over 200 homes in Rahoon

An Bord Pleanala has approved a major housing development in Rahoon that was rejected by city pla...

no_space
City Councillor to meet with Sport Minister over €1m development plans for Salthill Knocknacarra GAA

City Councillor Peter Keane is meeting with the Minister for Sport this week, in relation to deve...

no_space
Taxi numbers in Galway decline by 5 percent in past five years

Taxi numbers in Galway have declined by over around five percent since before the COVID-19 pandem...

no_space
Collection of photographs published documenting the history of University of Galway

A collection of photographs documenting the history of University of Galway has been published. T...

no_space
Disabled Drivers to launch campaign on misuse of accessible parking at AGM in Galway

The Disabled Drivers Association is to launch its campaign on misuse of accessible parking at its...

no_space
John Waters to stand as candidate in European elections in this constituency

Former Irish Times columnist John Waters is to contest the European Parliament elections as an in...

no_space
Frustration over strategy for completion of Athlone to Galway Greenway

There is frustration over the new proposed strategy for the delivery of the Athlone to Galway Gre...

no_space
City-based Croí calls for national strategy to tackle cardiovascular health

City-based heart and stroke charity Croí is calling for a new national strategy to tackle cardiov...

no_space
Galway’s Carbon nightclub announces reopening

  Carbon nightclub in Galway city has announced its return after five years. (adsbygo...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up