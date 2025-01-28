  • Services

Expensive power tools stolen from shed in Cummer

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

No arrests have yet been made in connection with the theft of expensive power tools at Glennaneeny in Cummer

Tuam Gardaí are investigating the burglary of a shed between midnight and 1.30am this day last week

The array of De Walt tools includes an Impact Wrench, Cordless Angle grinder Combi drill and battery, Grease Gun, Drill and Drill bits and an Aluminium Double ladder.

Anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious person or vehicle in the area during this period or anyone who may have been offered any of these power tools for sale is asked to contact Tuam Gardai

