Eight political lessons and moments from the last year

-
-
Author: Harry McGee
~ 3 minutes read
World of Politics with Harry McGee
- Don’t always use the local elections as a guide.
Back in the day, Bertie Ahern led Fianna Fáil to three general election victories – yet the party’s performances in local elections was patchy to say the least.
Because local, and for that matter, European elections are horses of a different colour. They are second-tier elections and people vote in them for different reasons than they do in general elections.
The big example here in Ireland is the 2019 local elections when Sinn Féin tanked. So badly did it do that the party decided to pare down the number of candidates it ran in the general election to minimise losses. Then, against all expectations, the party won big in the general election. Problem was that it didn’t have enough candidates. If it had, it would have won the most seats with a good few to spare.
This time around the elections in June were all about Sinn Féin again. The party had a poor election, and immigration was a very big issue. Then just to show us that they can pull a rabbit out of a hat more than once, Sinn Fein did considerably better in the general election (but nowhere near as well as 2020). Immigration all but disappeared.
Local elections do track some trends though. Labour and the Social Democrats had good locals and carried that through to the generals. The Greens lost over half their seats and that was a portend of what would become a difficult general election.
The Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael performances were also roughly equivalent to what happens in the general election.
So some are on the button; some are well off. The problem is you never know which is which!
- Celebrity candidates work for European and Presidential elections but not for general elections.
You could make a basketball team from the ‘celebrities’ who have been elected as MEPs in Ireland over the years – Dana Rosemary Scallon, Mairéad McGuinness, Maria Walsh, Cynthia Ní Mhurchú, former GAA President Seán Kelly. Not always of course; it didn’t work for well-known TV journalist Orla Guerin in Dublin over 20 years ago, or for ‘shock-jock’ Niall Boylan, also in Dublin, this summer.
It is not the same for general elections as Gráinne Seoige, Alison Comyn and Billy O’Shea found to their cost in late November. There’s a lot of toil and a lot of graft involved if you want to become a TD. That takes months and years. Both Seoige and Comyn arrived too late to make the kind of impact they could have.
- Best line of the year.
Delivered by Barry Andrews, the Fianna Fáil MEP who was seeking reelection in Dublin. He was in the RTÉ TV debate for the Dublin constituency. When the outgoing Independent TD Clare Daly spoke, he responded with a killer line that criticised her perceived support for Russia and for other controversial regimes.
“You should think more about Crumlin and not the Kremlin.”
Pictured: One out, one in…Galway West election candidate Grainne Seoige with Cynthia Ní Mhurchú MEP at the Cáirde Fáil Dinner.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Planning go-ahead is given for an airstrip on agricultural lands at Carrowntryla
A NORTH Galway airstrip on agricultural lands has been given the go ahead despite there being som...
‘Lurching gangs’ a menace on farms
FARMERS in North Galway and South Mayo have come together to highlight the issue of gangs encroac...
Galwegians encouraged to check charities’ register
There are over 11,500 registered charities in Ireland – with 663 of them in Galway alone – but th...
Galway In Days Gone By
1924 Poor but at peace Christmas, 1924, finds Ireland at peace. Indeed, notwithstanding occ...
New Cathaoirleach is only fourth woman ever to serve as county’s First Citizen
Councillor Martina Kinane has been elected Cathaoirleach of Galway County Council, becoming only ...
Galway hurlers start new season against Laois
MICHEÁL Donoghue’s second coming as Galway hurling team manager will have its first public airing...
Group chats can be a minefield as well as a joy
Health, Beauty and Lifestyle with Denise McNamara Did you know that he average adult is now in...
City Councillors vote to approve revised budget
COMMERCIAL ratepayers in Galway city are facing into an increase of 6% for the coming year after ...
Books to take refuge in over Christmas
Arts Week with Judy Murphy It’s the time of year for escaping to a quiet corner with a good bo...