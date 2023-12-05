€500,000 drawn down under Galway’s Culture Capital legacy scheme
Published:
From this week's Galway City Tribune
-
-
Author: Dara Bradley
~ 2 minutes read
From this week's Galway City Tribune
The Government has confirmed the transfer of more than €500,000 in November for Galway 2020 European Capital of Culture legacy.
The Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport, and Media has confirmed that Galway Culture Company has drawn down €583,714 as of November 27 for the “legacy framework” of the Capital of Culture programme.
Some €1 million of the €15m of the Department’s grant aid for Galway 2020 was ring-fenced for legacy.
As reported by the Galway City Tribune last week, less than €80,000 of that €1m had been claimed by Galway Culture Company as of October, according to a response by Minister Catherine Martin to a parliamentary question by Galway West TD Catherine Connolly (Ind).
But the Department and Galway Culture Company – the rebranded company that was responsible for delivering Galway 2020 ECOC – have confirmed large drawdowns of legacy funding since October of this year.
A Department spokesperson said as well as the €583,714 drawn down as of the end of November, a further request by the company for €102,552 was being processed this week.
“Galway Culture Company expects to draw down the remainder over the coming months,” the Department said.
The funding is to support three objectives of the ECOC legacy programme including to facilitate international and EU relationships and funding; support place-based cultural programming; and provision of supports to the cultural and creative sector.
A spokesperson for Galway Culture Company said the October drawdown figure of less than €80,000 reflected a ‘moment in time’.
As of last week, the total claimed or pending in claims from the Department amounted to €686,267, she said.
Galway Culture Company said Japan EU Fest, Galway Film Fleadh European Programme, Branar open call to schools, and Fíbín sa Taibhdhearc open call to artists for ‘Scéal na Gaillimhe’ were among the projects supported using Departmental funding for Galway 2020 European Capital of Culture legacy.
More like this:
Contract awarded for major redevelopment of Ceannt Station
Iarnród Éireann has announced it has awarded a contract for the major redevelopment of Ceannt Sta...
Water outages in Gort due to issue at treatment plant
Residents and businesses on the Gort Public Water Supply Scheme are being advised to expect outag...
City councillor says more investment urgently needed to regulate Airbnbs
More investment is urgently needed to tackle illegal Airbnbs in the city. The matter was raised a...
Delay on Galway’s Cross-City Link BusConnects plan
A decision by An Bord Pleanála on the proposed BusConnects Cross-City public transport proposal w...
Woman pleads guilty to child cruelty in “tragic and complex” Galway case
A 34-year-old woman has pleaded guilty to two charges of child cruelty in Galway in what a court ...
City Christmas Park and Ride Service returns this Friday
The annual Christmas Park and Ride Service for Galway city is returning this Friday Buses will ru...
Labour selects Galway City East candidate for next year’s local elections
The Labour Party has selecteed its election candidate to run in the Galway City East area for nex...
€121m approved in 2024 budget for Galway City Council
Galway City Councillors have voted unanimously to pass a budget of 121 million euros for 2024 It&...
Councillors pass largest ever budget of €173m for running of County Galway next year
Councillors have voted this afternoon to approve the largest ever budget for the running of Count...