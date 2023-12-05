€500,000 drawn down under Galway’s Culture Capital legacy scheme

The Government has confirmed the transfer of more than €500,000 in November for Galway 2020 European Capital of Culture legacy.

The Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport, and Media has confirmed that Galway Culture Company has drawn down €583,714 as of November 27 for the “legacy framework” of the Capital of Culture programme.

Some €1 million of the €15m of the Department’s grant aid for Galway 2020 was ring-fenced for legacy.

As reported by the Galway City Tribune last week, less than €80,000 of that €1m had been claimed by Galway Culture Company as of October, according to a response by Minister Catherine Martin to a parliamentary question by Galway West TD Catherine Connolly (Ind).

But the Department and Galway Culture Company – the rebranded company that was responsible for delivering Galway 2020 ECOC – have confirmed large drawdowns of legacy funding since October of this year.

A Department spokesperson said as well as the €583,714 drawn down as of the end of November, a further request by the company for €102,552 was being processed this week.

“Galway Culture Company expects to draw down the remainder over the coming months,” the Department said.

The funding is to support three objectives of the ECOC legacy programme including to facilitate international and EU relationships and funding; support place-based cultural programming; and provision of supports to the cultural and creative sector.

A spokesperson for Galway Culture Company said the October drawdown figure of less than €80,000 reflected a ‘moment in time’.

As of last week, the total claimed or pending in claims from the Department amounted to €686,267, she said.

Galway Culture Company said Japan EU Fest, Galway Film Fleadh European Programme, Branar open call to schools, and Fíbín sa Taibhdhearc open call to artists for ‘Scéal na Gaillimhe’ were among the projects supported using Departmental funding for Galway 2020 European Capital of Culture legacy.