Catherine Connolly says Government responsible for “horrible” public discourse over asylum seekers

Government is responsible for an increasing and “horrible” public discourse over asylum seekers and refugees.

That’s according to Galway West TD Catherine Connolly, who says the Government has left a “vacuum” through lack of action on the situation.





She claimed what is happening, with rising numbers not offered accommodation and turning to tents, is shocking.

Independent Deputy Connolly said the Government was warned repeatedly – and is failing on its international obligations.

