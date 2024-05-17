Call for National Transport Authority to set up Galway office to advance important projects
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
There’s a call for the National Transport Authority to set up a Galway office – so vital projects like Park and Ride could be delivered faster.
Fianna Fáil’s John Connolly believes the current NTA format is too Dublin-centred.
He also cited concerns about the NTA’s knowledge on Galway locations and their ability to make important decisions on transport routes in Galway.
Councillor John Connolly says the city’s park and ride strategy would be far more advanced if there was a local NTA office.
The post Call for National Transport Authority to set up Galway office to advance important projects appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
