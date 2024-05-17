Councillors move to oppose changes to Mervue bus services under BusConnects project

City councillors have moved to oppose changes to bus services in Mervue under the ambitious BusConnects project.

It’s a radical overhaul of the city bus network set to be introduced in 2025 and 2026, with new routes, increased stops and frequencies.





But concerns have been raised over some proposed changes in Mervue – because multiple buses would then pass through narrow residential areas.

A motion led by Councillor Declan McDonnell has now been passed at Galway City Council, calling on the NTA to rethink that portion of the plan.

Councillor Declan McDonnell says local residents feel the proposed changes would cause more harm than good:

