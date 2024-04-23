  • Services

Services

€3m for Local Improvement Scheme for Galway’s rural roads

Published:

€3m for Local Improvement Scheme for Galway’s rural roads
Share story:

Three million euro in funding has been allocated to improve rural roads in Galway.

Over €2.5m will go towards roads across the county, while a further €500,000 has been allocated for islands off Galway.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

The Local Improvement Scheme allocation is to be used to upgrade roads, and improve access to homes and farms in rural areas.

The announcement is timely, after the state of Galway’s roads was a hot topic of discussion at this week’s County Council meeting.

Rural and Community Development Minister Heather Humphreys made the announcement today:

The post €3m for Local Improvement Scheme for Galway’s rural roads appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Attempted arson attack on house in Knocknacarra

Gardaí are seeking the public’s help in their investigation into an attempted arson attack ...

no_space
Galway East TD Sean Canney says poor healthcare planning tantamount to “committing a crime”

Poor healthcare planning in this country is tantamount to “committing a crime”. That&...

no_space
Planners reject plans for 65 new homes in Headford

Planners at County Hall have rejected plans for a significant housing development in Headford. Th...

no_space
Unique mixed use property for sale in Cornamona

DNG Martin O'Connor Estate Agents are delighted to offer for sale this landmark public house know...

no_space
City’s new Corrib bridge to be named Droichead an Dóchais, or Bridge of Hope

The new pedestrian and cycle Corrib bridge across from Galway Cathedral is to be named Droichead ...

no_space
Galway County Council adopt action plan to tackle residential vacancy rate in county

Galway County Council has adopted a five-year action plan to tackle the residential vacancy rate ...

no_space
Broadcaster makes headlines on final day

When the newly-minted Taoiseach and your old friend the President both take time out to pay tribu...

no_space
Judge orders Conamara bird enthusiast to give up his rare golden eagle

A District Court judge has granted an application for the forfeiture of an unlicensed rare golden...

no_space
Award for Galway Graveyards Mapping Project

Galway County Council has received national recognition for an innovative digital project that ma...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up