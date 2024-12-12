Dream home in heart of city

A substantial home has come onto the property market in one of Galway city’s most sought-after locations – and it could be yours for €1.15 million.

Saint Theresa’s on Taylors Hill Road is a four-bedroom, two-bath, detached home packed to the rafters with beautifully kept original features.

The quality of this family home is evident all over, with detailed coving, sash & bay windows, original fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, hardwood flooring, upgraded kitchen & bathroom, and beautiful garden spaces.

Offering approximately 180.41sq m over two stories, the property features an abundance of living space on the ground floor shared between the sizeable reception and dining rooms, all adjacent to the main entry hall, guest bathroom, upgraded kitchen area and a separate utility room, whilst upstairs offers four bedrooms and modern bathroom facilities.

Externally, the property is situated on a substantial site, larger than average for city living, offering manicured greenery, patios and hedging encompassing the property, as well as a solid built shed at the rear perfect as a car port or for extra storage.

In addition to the pedestrian front entrance on Taylor’s Hill Road, the property benefits from a corner gate entrance on Maunsells Road giving accessibility for off-street parking.

Along with quality features and ample living space, a key attraction to this property is the location itself – because Taylor’s Hill Road has long been established as the sought-after residential location of Galway City.

It is conveniently located within close proximity to several quality primary and secondary schools, whilst is well serviced by local amenities within walking distance to Galway City.

This home comes to the market with O’Donnellan & Joyce Auctioneers, who will arrange viewing via their office on 091-564212 – or it can be viewed on their website www.odj.ie.

Pictured: On the market…St Theresa’s in Taylor’s Hill.