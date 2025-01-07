  • Services

Údarás na Gaeltachta completes €700,000 investment in Spiddal industrial estate

Published:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Údarás na Gaeltachta has completed a €700 thousand investment at the Baile an tSagairt industrial estate in Spiddal.

The works saw a new parking facility developed, including 12 electric vehicle charging points.

Údarás says it’s a direct response to growing demands from businesses, particularly multinationals experiencing rapid employment growth.

It adds the investment underpins its committment to driving sustainable economic growth in the Gaeltacht region.

