Údarás na Gaeltachta completes €700,000 investment in Spiddal industrial estate

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Údarás na Gaeltachta has completed a €700 thousand investment at the Baile an tSagairt industrial estate in Spiddal.

The works saw a new parking facility developed, including 12 electric vehicle charging points.

Údarás says it’s a direct response to growing demands from businesses, particularly multinationals experiencing rapid employment growth.

It adds the investment underpins its committment to driving sustainable economic growth in the Gaeltacht region.