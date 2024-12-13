Corinthians feeling Down at firing a blank in Rifle Park
Published:
From this week's Galway City Tribune
-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
From this week's Galway City Tribune
Banbridge 27
Corinthians 0
Corinthians found themselves in the firing line at Rifle Park on Saturday as the home side blew them off the top of a table, running in four tries while holding the Galway side pointless, both in terms of the scoreboard, and of league points picked up in the game.
The result saw the Cloonacauneen side slip to second in the table after Instonians claimed a bonus-point win over Cashle, but they have an immediate chance to bounce back to winning ways with a Connacht derby against basement side, Buccaneers, tomorrow.
On what was a windy day at Rifle Park, it was the home side who started brightest and continued that for the whole afternoon. A try from winger Adam Doherty in the 21st minute started the ball rolling with Doherty collecting a cross-field kick from full-back Robert Lyttle to score.
It set the tone and by half-time Corinthians were trailing by 12. Doherty would score his second eight minutes later, breaking through the cover on his own 22’ to outrun everyone and dot down under the posts. Scrum-half Jack Hart kicking the extras.
With the wind at the backs in the second-half, Banbridge extended their lead on with a penalty from the impressive Hart and then scored their third try on 58 minutes when a short line-out was driven over with replacement hooker John Wilson touching down.
Hart’s conversion now left Corinthians with a mountain to climb and while they tried to get back into the game, they would be caught again with Lyttle this time getting in between two Corinthians players to collect another cross-field kick, this time by Hart and running in near unopposed for his side’s fourth try of the afternoon putting to an end a disappointing day for Corinthians.
“We didn’t turn up at all, physically or mentally,” Corinthians’ Director of Rugby, Michael Harding, said after the game.
“As coaches, we were off as well as the players. There is no real explanation for it. We don’t know why it happened. It’s probably the worst performance we have had in my tenure as head coach. But the bottom line is that we move on.
Pictured: Tight-head prop Raymond Dufficy will be a key player for Corinthians tonight. Photo: Iain McDonald.
More like this:
Radisson RED Galway is now open at Crown Square
Pictured abover are the team at Radisson RED Galway gathered around the big red piano in the lobb...
Galway League book home tie in Oscar Traynor Cup
Soccer Wrap with Mike Rafferty The Galway League maintained their impressive start to the Osca...
Singers sought for Galway’s Messiah
Handel’s Messiah premiered on Dublin’s Fishamble Street on April 13, 1742, creating a unique link...
Plea not to cut retrofitting of council buildings from budget
Councillors have been urged not to slash funding allocated to retrofitting buildings in the Draft...
Fisheries Field to be developed as a park
By Brendan Carroll A plan by University of Galway to turn the Fisheries Field into a park that...
Palestinian children share verse and drawings
“Wipe out that sadness and weave the Dress of impossible from the tears”. These words are take...
Sarsfields set sights on fourth title
By Eanna O’Reilly SUNDAY sees Sarsfields line out in their sixth consecutive All-Ireland senio...
Galway GAA chairman wins strong backing from delegates at Convention
By Eanna O’Reilly PAUL Bellew was handed a thumping mandate to continue as Galway GAA’s top of...
Newbie TD proves most popular with city voters
By Brendan Carroll Three candidates in the General Election were neck and neck in terms of vyi...