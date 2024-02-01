Community shows team spirit to support one of their own

-
Author: Dave O'Connell
~ 2 minutes read
The power of a community’s collective spirit has rarely been more evident than in Moycullen’s determination to support one young sporting star on his long journey back from life-changing injuries incurred in a terrible accident.
What started as Hope4Liam has already spawned a dozen different variations – from Auction4Liam to Dance4Liam and Cards4Liam – all raising funds to support Liam Davoren, a 20-year-old student who suffered life-altering injuries in an accident that occurred last October.
Liam has had two major surgeries since the accident as well as suffering major complications arising from these surgeries but his unbreakable spirt has prevailed and Liam has started his recovery in St Gerard’s Ward in University Hospital Galway.
Hope4Liam in turn led to a whole raft of fundraising initiatives, which, last weekend, saw his club colleagues and friends again out in force for Hurling on the Road in aid of Hope4Liam, ahead of the massive auction that will take place in the Forge this Saturday.
That will see a host of incredible items up for grabs – including four Taylor Swift tickets, two Bruce Springsteen tickets for his Croke Park gig; four Ireland/Italy Six Nations tickets with accommodation, signed Irish rugby and Galway hurling and football jerseys, All-Ireland tickets (either hurling or football); golf, hotel and food vouchers….even a Mayo football jersey among almost 100 items to come under the hammer!
Full details can be found on the Hope4Liam Facebook page.
Caption: Aidan Claffey taking part in Hurling on the Road in Moycullen in aid of Hope4 Liam. Photo Sean Lydon
