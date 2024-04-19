A motorist has been detected driving at 112 kilometres per hour in a 50 zone in Cork.

Another was caught doing 75 in a 50 in Galway on the N84 Castlequarter Cloonboo, while someone in Donegal hit 132 in a 100 zone.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Gardaí have recorded 81 motorists speeding in the first five hours of National Slow Down Day, which runs until tomorrow morning.

The post Cloonboo motorist nabbed during National Slow Down Day appeared first on Galway Bay FM.