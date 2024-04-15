Clifden District Hospital not expected to re-open before May
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
It’s expected that Clifden District Hospital will remain closed for at least the next month.
Councillor Eileen Mannion has received correspondence in relation to the hospital from Senior Management within the HSE.
The hospital temporarily closed at the end of February due to a lack of agency staff and the difficulty recruiting nurses.
Fine Gael Councillor Mannion says the situation is very unfair on the community, and is calling on the HSE to prioritise its reopening:
