City’s new Corrib bridge to be named Droichead an Dóchais, or Bridge of Hope

Published:

The new pedestrian and cycle Corrib bridge across from Galway Cathedral is to be named Droichead an Dóchais, or Bridge of Hope.

Over 60 names were proposed by members of the public, and city councillors voted 12 to 4 in favour of the chosen name at last evening’s meeting .


Mayor Eddie Hoare proposed the name while Cllr Terry O’Flaherty also gives her reason for voting in favour

Councillor Colette Conolly proposed Droichead Julia Morrisey while John Connolly proposed Droichead Nora Barnacle.

Meanwhile, Councillor Alan Cheevers voted against Droichead an Dochais for these reasons:

