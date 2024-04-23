City’s new Corrib bridge to be named Droichead an Dóchais, or Bridge of Hope
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
The new pedestrian and cycle Corrib bridge across from Galway Cathedral is to be named Droichead an Dóchais, or Bridge of Hope.
Over 60 names were proposed by members of the public, and city councillors voted 12 to 4 in favour of the chosen name at last evening’s meeting .
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
Mayor Eddie Hoare proposed the name while Cllr Terry O’Flaherty also gives her reason for voting in favour
Councillor Colette Conolly proposed Droichead Julia Morrisey while John Connolly proposed Droichead Nora Barnacle.
Meanwhile, Councillor Alan Cheevers voted against Droichead an Dochais for these reasons:
The post City’s new Corrib bridge to be named Droichead an Dóchais, or Bridge of Hope appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Galway East TD Sean Canney says poor healthcare planning tantamount to “committing a crime”
Poor healthcare planning in this country is tantamount to “committing a crime”. That&...
Planners reject plans for 65 new homes in Headford
Planners at County Hall have rejected plans for a significant housing development in Headford. Th...
Unique mixed use property for sale in Cornamona
DNG Martin O'Connor Estate Agents are delighted to offer for sale this landmark public house know...
Galway County Council adopt action plan to tackle residential vacancy rate in county
Galway County Council has adopted a five-year action plan to tackle the residential vacancy rate ...
Broadcaster makes headlines on final day
When the newly-minted Taoiseach and your old friend the President both take time out to pay tribu...
Judge orders Conamara bird enthusiast to give up his rare golden eagle
A District Court judge has granted an application for the forfeiture of an unlicensed rare golden...
Award for Galway Graveyards Mapping Project
Galway County Council has received national recognition for an innovative digital project that ma...
Businesses invited to solar energy info lunch in Galway city
Galway Chamber of Commerce is hosting a business lunch later this week which will provide informa...
Feisty housing debate dominates Galway County Council meeting as election day looms
‘The Government has failed’ and there’s ‘no future here for the youth’. Those were some of the bi...