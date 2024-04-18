City-based Croí calls for national strategy to tackle cardiovascular health
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
City-based heart and stroke charity Croí is calling for a new national strategy to tackle cardiovascular health.
Croí says cardiovascular disease is responsible for 40 per cent of all hospital admissions, and 75 per cent of all bed days in hospitals.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
Figures also show it accounts for almost 9 thousand deaths in Ireland very year.
But Ireland’s last cardiovascaular health strategy expired in 2019, with no renewal or evaluation.
CEO Mark O’Donnell is calling on politicians to develop a new national strategy similar to the one in place for cancer.
The post City-based Croí calls for national strategy to tackle cardiovascular health appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Galway’s Carbon nightclub announces reopening
Carbon nightclub in Galway city has announced its return after five years. (adsbygo...
Report into serious rowing incident on River Corrib finds “normalised” risky behavior was major factor
A report into a serious rowing incident on the River Corrib in the city has found that “nor...
City Council urged to be more proactive with social housing maintenance
Galway City Council is being urged to adopt a more proactive maintenance program for its housing ...
Cancer and mortality rates highest in West and Northwest
Cancer and mortality rates are highest in the West and Northwest of the country. The issue is bei...
Long-awaited €1.6m Xray facility in Tuam opens
The long-awaited Xray facility at Tuam primary care centre, worth €1.64m, has opened. Funding for...
Green-fingered Galway baker’s magic formula for homemade compost
A baker who caught a serious gardening bug during the pandemic is now selling her own homemade co...
Record reflections as vinyl reaches its 75th anniversary
A Different View with Dave O’Connell It’s 75 years ago this June that a small seven-inch or tw...
Galway drinkers should be braced for the six euro pint
Brewery cost increases are pushing Galway publicans to call time on the €5 pint – with a warning ...
A handy day’s work for the Galway U-20s in Tullamore
Galway 4-14 Dublin 0-10 ON a formline through Offaly, it was difficult to imagine such a gu...