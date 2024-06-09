  • Services

Supporting Local News

no_space

Canning edges closer to home

Published:

Canning edges closer to home
Portumna Councillor Ivan Canning is edging himself towards a return to Galway County Council for the Loughrea LEA – but it’s a slow process after three candidates were elected after exceeding the quota on the first count.

The man from the hurling dynasty will be next home – and then the battle hots up for the final seat.

Outgoing Cllrs Shane Curley, Michael Moegie Maher and Declan Kelly are already elected.

Caption: An emotional Declan Kelly with his partner Aisling Sheedy after being elected on the first count in Loughrea LEA. Pic Gerry Stronge

 

 

Loughrea

Five seats

Quota: 1,728

Count 2

Distribution of Curley, Shane’s surplus

 

Maher, Michael Moegie (FG) (+100) 1,801 Elected

Canning, Ivan (FF) (+46) 1,392

O’Reilly, Ailish (SF) (+17) 824

Larkin, Mark (FF) (+33) 684

Tooher Madden, Michelle (Green Party) (+7) 238

McGettigan, John Anthony (The Irish People) (+2) 199

 

 

Loughrea

Count 3

Distribution of Maher, Michael Moegie’s surplus

 

Canning, Ivan (FF) (+32) 1,424

O’Reilly, Ailish (SF) (+5) 829

Larkin, Mark (FF) (+17) 701

Tooher Madden, Michelle (Green Party) (+4) 242

McGettigan, John Anthony (The Irish People) (+3) 202

 

