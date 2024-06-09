Canning edges closer to home

Published:
-
-
Author: Denise McNamara
~ 1 minutes read
Portumna Councillor Ivan Canning is edging himself towards a return to Galway County Council for the Loughrea LEA – but it’s a slow process after three candidates were elected after exceeding the quota on the first count.
The man from the hurling dynasty will be next home – and then the battle hots up for the final seat.
Outgoing Cllrs Shane Curley, Michael Moegie Maher and Declan Kelly are already elected.
Caption: An emotional Declan Kelly with his partner Aisling Sheedy after being elected on the first count in Loughrea LEA. Pic Gerry Stronge
Loughrea
Five seats
Quota: 1,728
Count 2
Distribution of Curley, Shane’s surplus
Maher, Michael Moegie (FG) (+100) 1,801 Elected
Canning, Ivan (FF) (+46) 1,392
O’Reilly, Ailish (SF) (+17) 824
Larkin, Mark (FF) (+33) 684
Tooher Madden, Michelle (Green Party) (+7) 238
McGettigan, John Anthony (The Irish People) (+2) 199
Loughrea
Count 3
Distribution of Maher, Michael Moegie’s surplus
Canning, Ivan (FF) (+32) 1,424
O’Reilly, Ailish (SF) (+5) 829
Larkin, Mark (FF) (+17) 701
Tooher Madden, Michelle (Green Party) (+4) 242
McGettigan, John Anthony (The Irish People) (+3) 202
