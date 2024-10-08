Calasanctius girls roll back years after half a century

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
It’s half a century since the sat in a classroom together but the Calasanctius College, Oranmore, Class of 1974 rolled back the years when they gathered to mark the 50th anniversary of their departure.
Their reunion was a night of nostalgia – mixed with gratitude to be able to get together to celebrate 50 years of life after school.
“Older and wiser; our lives have followed many paths over these years. There have been twists and turns. We have celebrated great joys in our individual lives. And we have suffered great pain, but what unites us is the shared experiences of our school days together in Oranmore,” said one of the organisers.
They missed those who could not be here due to commitments – and remembered with affection Ann Hamilton, Sheila Devaney, Gabrielle Healy (Madden) and Fiona Murray, who are gone to their reward.
“We unearthed a true memory treasure trove, memories which have occupied our minds since we reunited, and which will remain vivid and vital as time speeds along.”
Pictured: The 50 years reunion of the Leaving Cert Class Calasanctius College, Oranmore from 1974 took place recently at The Coach Hotel Oranmore. Back: Mary Moylan O’Connor, Rita Conroy Feeney, Christina Lane, Mandy Cosgrove, Mary Brannelly Duddy, Breda Reynolds Raftery, Theresa Murphy, Miriam Cheevers MacManus, Anne Finn Kearney. Front: Rosaleen Corcoran Murphy, Mona Devanney, Áine Fahy Kelly, Sibéal Conneely and Rosaleen Toher Ginty.
