Big chance for Galway to thwart bogey rivals Cork

FOLLOWING their sensational result in dethroning All-Ireland champions Dublin in the capital, Galway’s senior ladies footballers go up against the one team who’ve had their number this Saturday (O’Connor Park, Tullamore, 5pm) in the All-Ireland semi-final.

Like their male counterparts, a victory over Dublin led to celebrations and euphoria before the realisation that work still needed to be done. In the Tribeswomen’s case, Cork were the perfect opponents to bring Galway back down to earth.

The history of this rivalry takes longer to explain than this preview would allow. Galway did beat the Rebelettes 3-11 to 1-11 in the group stages of the 2023 All-Ireland series but it was still the Munster side that reached the final four.

This year alone, Cork have delivered two home wins against the girls in maroon. In red weather warning wind and rain conditions hardly conducive to football last January, Shane Ronayne’s charges were 1-6 to 0-5 victors in Round 1 of the National League.

That spring campaign didn’t work out for either team as both made the drop to Division 2 for 2025. When they clashed again in this year’s All-Ireland series, Hannah Looney’s second half goal was key in Cork overturning a five-point deficit to secure a home quarter-final.

There’s been many heartbreaking stories delivered by the Leesiders since they dethroned Galway in the 2005 All-Ireland Final. But the most painful was Galway’s last semi-final in 2020 when a late change of time and venue laid to the Connacht champions missing their warm up in Croke Park.

Both teams have transitioned since and Cork mightn’t be the force that won 11 All-Irelands under the late Eamonn Ryan. But a new look outfit missing Ciara and Doireann O’Sullivan, Eimear Meaney and Roisin Phelan among others seemed to have found their feet at just the right time.

Cork beat Waterford and Tipperary in the Munster championship but suffered two losses to Kerry, the second being a second half collapse in the provincial final. They got back on track, however, with a 6-13 to 1-5 victory over Laois.

Then came the 1-12 to 1-10 victory against Galway at MTU Bishopstown. Katie Quirke, who scored 1-6 in the corresponding league fixture, kicked seven points. Looney got their goal while new star Ava McAuliffe put over three points.

Pictured: Galway’s Ailbhe Davoren winning this aerial duel against Dublin goalkeeper Abby Shiels in the All-Ireland Ladies Football Senior quarter-final at Parnell Park. The Tribeswomen face Cork in Tullamore on Saturday evening.