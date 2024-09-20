Bearna claim first win but still face relegation play-off
Published:
From this week's Galway City Tribune
-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
From this week's Galway City Tribune
Bearna 1-10
Milltown 0-12
By Eanna O’Reilly at Tuam Stadium
A late rally by Bearna saw them record their first win of the championship in their round three clash with Milltown at Tuam Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Cosmos Gilmore’s side trailed for most of the contest but finished impressively to score the final three points of the game and claim the victory.
Unfortunately for Bearna, however, it wasn’t enough for them to avoid the relegation play-offs, as their winning margin wasn’t sufficient to lift them out of fourth place in the group.
Milltown dominated much of this game, but faded out of the contest in the closing stages. Jimmy Lyons’ charges were in a strong position early in the second-half, holding a three-point lead and generally being the better side. However, they were restricted to a single point during the final 20 minutes of the half, in a disappointing finish to the game for the North Galway outfit.
Nevertheless, Milltown advanced to the preliminary quarter final draw, which saw them paired with Oughterard in the last 12 of the championship. Bearna will have to regroup for the relegation play offs, and a meeting with Monivea-Abbey.
The opening quarter of this game was very evenly contested, with the sides level at 0-3 apiece after 15 minutes. Milltown opened the scoring when Michael Martin converted a free, after a foul on Niall Costello. Playing with the wind, Bearna soon equalised when Seán Dunne kicked a good score from 40 yards out.
A free from Tom Curran gave Bearna a 0-2 to 0-1 lead, before Milltown had a goal chance at the other end. Eoin Mannion’s palmed effort appeared to be heading for the top corner, but Bearna ‘keeper James Keane was alert to pull off a good save.
Three minutes later, Mannion levelled the contest, after a well-worked move which saw Cathal Blake and Liam Costello transfer possession smartly, before Mannion finished from close-range. A minute later, the Milltown corner-forward put his side ahead, after some good work from Costello in the build-up.
Pictured: Bearna’s Caolan Malone looks to break through the challenge of Sam Feerick of Milltown in Tuam Stadium last Sunday. Photo: David Cunniffe.
More like this:
Junior Enterprise Minister to officially open new $30m medical device centre at Parkmore
Junior Enterprise Minister Dara Calleary will officially open a new Medical Device Innovation and...
Galway United host Shelbourne on Friday before trip to Drogheda on Monday
Having been out of action for two weeks due to the FAI Cup quarter-finals weekend, the games are ...
Connacht open new URC campaign with derby clash against Munster in Thomond Park
By JOHN FALLON Head coach Pete Wilkins will embark on his eighth season with Connacht on Satur...
Headford community arts fest marks its second year
There’s Something In The Water out Headford way – the town’s community arts festival running for ...
Rovers score late to break United hearts once again
Galway United 1 Shamrock Rovers 2 If Galway United’s unlikely push for European football en...
Galway plays host to only festival of its kind in Europe
Galway will next week play host to Europe’s only annual festival of nomadic cultures — a vibrant ...
Packed Culture Night menu to draw up to 25,000 people
With a fine Indian summer’s night forecast and a record 70 events planned, this year’s Culture Ni...
Folk singer Daoirí for Monroe’s
Dublin-born singer and bouzouki player Daoirí Farrell, an All-Ireland champion singer and the win...
Music, comedy, drama and more in Town Hall’s new season
Theatre, comedy, music, dance, musicals, film, and special events for all ages are included in th...