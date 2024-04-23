Attempted arson attack on house in Knocknacarra

Gardaí are seeking the public’s help in their investigation into an attempted arson attack on a house in Knocknacarra.

Late on Thursday night (April 18) at 11.30 an attempt was made to cause damage to a house in Sli Burca on the Ballymoneen Road.





A glass bottle containing an accelerant was thrown at the front door of the house but failed to ignite.

Anyone who may have noticed any people or vehicles acting suspiciously is asked to come forward.

In addition, anyone who may have CCTV on their house or possible dash cam footage is asked to make it available to Salthill Gardaí.

