Attempted arson attack on house in Knocknacarra
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Gardaí are seeking the public’s help in their investigation into an attempted arson attack on a house in Knocknacarra.
Late on Thursday night (April 18) at 11.30 an attempt was made to cause damage to a house in Sli Burca on the Ballymoneen Road.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
A glass bottle containing an accelerant was thrown at the front door of the house but failed to ignite.
Anyone who may have noticed any people or vehicles acting suspiciously is asked to come forward.
In addition, anyone who may have CCTV on their house or possible dash cam footage is asked to make it available to Salthill Gardaí.
The post Attempted arson attack on house in Knocknacarra appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Galway East TD Sean Canney says poor healthcare planning tantamount to “committing a crime”
Poor healthcare planning in this country is tantamount to “committing a crime”. That&...
Planners reject plans for 65 new homes in Headford
Planners at County Hall have rejected plans for a significant housing development in Headford. Th...
Unique mixed use property for sale in Cornamona
DNG Martin O'Connor Estate Agents are delighted to offer for sale this landmark public house know...
City’s new Corrib bridge to be named Droichead an Dóchais, or Bridge of Hope
The new pedestrian and cycle Corrib bridge across from Galway Cathedral is to be named Droichead ...
Galway County Council adopt action plan to tackle residential vacancy rate in county
Galway County Council has adopted a five-year action plan to tackle the residential vacancy rate ...
Broadcaster makes headlines on final day
When the newly-minted Taoiseach and your old friend the President both take time out to pay tribu...
Judge orders Conamara bird enthusiast to give up his rare golden eagle
A District Court judge has granted an application for the forfeiture of an unlicensed rare golden...
Award for Galway Graveyards Mapping Project
Galway County Council has received national recognition for an innovative digital project that ma...
Businesses invited to solar energy info lunch in Galway city
Galway Chamber of Commerce is hosting a business lunch later this week which will provide informa...