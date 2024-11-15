Athenry's new fire station with two resident robot fire fighters officially opened

Athenry’s new fire station with two resident robot fire fighters has been officially opened

Junior Minister and Fianna Fáil Galway East candidate Anne Rabbitte performed the task for the County Council and Fire Service

The 400 square metre facility replaces the old station on Crowe Street which has been in operation since the 1960s.

The new single-storey building is located at Ballygarraun South between Presentation College and the railway line.

The 2.8 million euro project has been funded by the National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management and the government

Chief Fire Officer for Galway Fire and Rescue Services Gerry O’Malley told our reporter Chloe Nolan that the new facility is progressive, including having two robot fire fighters

For more information on the Little and Large Robot Pair, who are controlled by a remote similar to a Play Station control, Chloe was joined by Paul Duffy Senior Assistant Chief Fire Officer