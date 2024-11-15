  • Services

Services

Athenry's new fire station with two resident robot fire fighters officially opened

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Athenry's new fire station with two resident robot fire fighters officially opened
Share story:

Athenry’s new fire station with two resident robot fire fighters has been officially opened

Junior Minister and Fianna Fáil Galway East candidate Anne Rabbitte performed the task for the County Council and Fire Service

The 400 square metre facility replaces the old station on Crowe Street which has been in operation since the 1960s.

The new single-storey building is located at Ballygarraun South between Presentation College and the railway line.

The 2.8 million euro project has been funded by the National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management and the government

Chief Fire Officer for Galway Fire and Rescue Services Gerry O’Malley told our reporter Chloe Nolan that the new facility is progressive, including having two robot fire fighters

For more information on the Little and Large Robot Pair, who are controlled by a remote similar to a Play Station control, Chloe was joined by Paul Duffy Senior Assistant Chief Fire Officer

More like this:
no_space
Electoral Commission in Galway city centre today to encourage people to vote

Ireland's Independent Electoral Commission is in Galway city today to encourage people to vote in...

no_space
File being prepared for Director of Public Prosecutions over heroin seizure in Cappataggle

A man and a woman have been released without charge after a seizure of heroin in Cappataggle. Aro...

no_space
Portershed launch tech 'passport' to encourage international collaboration

The Portershed in Galway city have launched a ‘passport’ system in collaboration with Gradignan i...

no_space
Go Fund Me being set up to support ongoing searches for swimmer missing off Silverstrand

A Go Fund Me has been set up to support the ongoing search for a swimmer missing off Silverstrand...

no_space
Home Instead announces 50 new jobs in Galway

Home Instead has announced it's looking to hire 50 new care providers in Galway. The firm provide...

no_space
Plans lodged for Regional Aquatic Centre in Knocknacarra

Planning permission is being sought for a swimming pool and sports facility in Knocknacarra. The ...

no_space
Connemara bus shelters wins big at Age-Friendly Transport Awards

A Connemara bus shelter project has taken home the top prize at Age-Friendly Transport Awards. Th...

no_space
Dexcom Stadium gets more time to finish job

By Brendan Carroll City planners have given Connacht Rugby more time to complete the €45m rede...

no_space
New Government must scrutinise how state bodies spend our money

Bradley Bytes - A sort of political column by Dara Bradley Waste of public money, while ordina...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up