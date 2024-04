Almost half of all private sector employees in County Galway are employed by small businesses.

That's according to CSO data, with small businesses defined as having fewer than 50 employees.





The Small Firms Association is highlighting the figures as publishes its policy priorities document.

Among its key requests are an introduction of a PRSI rebate to assist small businesses with the transition towards a minimum wage.

It is also calling for a National Training Voucher Scheme to boost in-company training and upskilling.

