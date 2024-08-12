Aer Arann’s major investment

Aer Arann Islands is planning a major upgrade of its fleet – an investment that could double its passenger capacity to the islands and slash its carbon emissions.

And the airline based at Aerfort Chonamara said it would lobby for a Public Service Obligation (PSO) that would make flights between Na Minna and Inishbofin a reality.

CEO Peter McKenna confirmed to the Connacht Tribune that the company was evaluating purchasing a Canadian aircraft, that would involve an investment of at least €8m.

The De Havilland Canada Twin aircraft visited the airport last week to demonstrate its capabilities.

It has 19 passenger seats – ten more than its current airplanes serving Aran – and would be much cleaner to run.

This was all part of the company’s ‘sustainability journey’, Mr McKenna said.

“The manufacturer is looking at retrofitting it with hydrogen fuel cells or engines, and that’s one of the reasons we are considering it. In the meantime, it would operate on sustainable aviation fuel, which is a low emission fuel in comparison to the current fossil fuel. It was on demonstration in Aerfort Chonmara and it was very impressive the way it performed,” Mr McKenna said.

Representatives from the Aran Islands, Cleggan and Inishbofin were all present on the day.

There are about 800 of this type of aircraft in the world and they have a lifespan of around 30 years.

Manufactured in Canada, they’re described as a rugged, reliable workhorse, ideal for short journeys, short runways and every weather condition.

Mr McKenna said Aer Arann Islands was about 12 months away from deciding on whether to purchase, and it was also evaluating new types of aircraft coming to the market.

The company hoped to have new aircraft within three-five years, he said.

“Aer Arann is on a flight path to zero emissions to meet our EU, National and sectoral targets and have started a project to evaluate suitable aircraft platforms that can achieve this goal,” Mr McKenna said.

Speaking at the event, Fianna Fáil Galway West TD, Éamon Ó Cuív flagged the possibility of flights between Inishbofin and Indreabhán, with a shuttle bus from there into the city.

Mr McKenna said this showed ‘great vision’.

“You could leave Inishbofin and 15 minutes later land in Na Minna, and then with a shuttle bus you could be in town in 45 minutes – so one hour from ‘Bofin to Eyre Square,” he said.

“This could bring huge benefits in terms of general services to and from the island and would make the journey a bit easier for passengers travelling for hospital appointments and medical care.

“It needs to be designated as a PSO service and we will certainly be lobbying the authorities to have that service supported by a PSO,” Mr McKenna added.

Pictured: Peter McKenna, CEO of Aer Arann Islands, Galway West TD Éamon Ó Cuív, Galway County Councillor Eileen Mannion and Liam Conneally, CEO of Galway County Council at Aerfort Chonamara.