Whileaways to play special show in St Brigit’s Garden

The wonderful Whileaways will be in the beautiful surroundings of Brigit’s Garden, Rosscahill, this Saturday, February 3, at 3pm for a gig that will celebrate women’s creativity while also acting as a fundraiser for Domestic Violence Response (DVR) Moycullen.

Tickets cost €25,which will include concert and refreshments. There will also be a raffle, with prizes including one night’s dinner, bed and breakfast for two people at Gregan’s Castle Hotel in the Burren, and a beautiful gold necklace by All the Falling Stars, all donated by generous local suppliers.

Domestic Violence Response is a Galway city- and county-based service which supports women who are affected by domestic abuse.

Domestic abuse is an incident or pattern of controlling, coercive, threatening, degrading and violent behaviour. It exists in all communities and all ages, across all groups and in new or established relationships. It can be emotional, psychological, financial, sexual or digital. DVR provides information services, telephone and counselling support, advocacy support and accompaniment and educational programmes to women affected.

DVR also provides educational training and awareness programmes to organisations, third-level colleges, community groups and secondary schools.

The chairperson of the DVR board, Dr Ann Lyons, points out that domestic abuse affects one in five women, which makes it “vital that we continue to raise much-needed funds in order to provide a quality service to our clients and to continue raising awareness amongst schools and the public”.

Tickets for this Saturday’s event, with the Whileaways celebrating St Brigid’s Day and women in general, are available via Eventbrite.ie. There will be no tickets on sale the door. In the event that the afternoon is sold out, donations can still be made by buying raffle tickets at: https://www.idonate.ie.

Pictured: The Whileaways