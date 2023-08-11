  • Services

Watchdog threatens ‘escalatory action’ against Ability West

Ability West has been threatened with “further escalatory action” if it does not overhaul its management of residential and respite facilities in Galway for adults with intellectual disabilities after successive inspections found serious failings.

As a result of “persistent poor findings” in its Galway centres, the Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA) undertook a “targeted inspection programme”, focusing on five regulations that were being continuously flouted, including staffing, governance and management, residents’ assessments and personal planning and risk management.

The charity was ordered by HIQA’s Chief Inspector to submit an “organisation-wide governance improvement plan” last April, but five of the facilities – four in the city and one in the county – were still found to be still floundering.

Spokesperson for Ability West, Nicola Lawless, said the charity has had positive engagement with HIQA regarding a regulatory plan and has entered into a service improvement framework with the Health Service Executive (HSE) to “foster a culture of quality that continuously seeks to provide safe, effective, person-centred care” across all services.

“Services have been impacted significantly from a staffing perspective over recent years.

“Whilst every effort has been made to address the ongoing difficulty with recruitment and retention of staff, the issue of pay parity for Ability West as a Section 39 service provider within the disability sector continues to be a barrier to attracting and retaining talent in our services.”
