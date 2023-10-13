  • Services

Vulnerable will be hit by healthcare workers’ strike

From this week's Galway City Tribune

Thousands of vulnerable people across Galway could be badly affected by a strike of healthcare workers set to take place from next Tuesday.

Employees in Ability West, Family Resource Centres, the Irish Wheelchair Association and the Western Care Association are among those expected to stage a picket in a dispute with the Health Service Executive which fund the agencies in the community and voluntary sectors.

The “indefinite strike action” by workers employed in a range of health professional, clinical, clerical, and administrative grades, is as a result of a long-running dispute over pay rates, which unions claim are over 10% lower than what the HSE pays its own staff.

One of those who will be badly affected is 22-year-old Abby Smyth (pictured), who attends the Irish Wheelchair Association’s School Leavers Programme every day in the city.

Abby’s mother leaves their home on the Tuam Road at 5.30am for work so she relies on her personal assistant supported by Enable Ireland to get ready for her day and to help her at the day centre. Here she learns life skills to support her independence. Members can get support to learn to drive, further learning applications, CV preparation and job applications.

“There’s no job more important than their job in my life whether it’s my personal assistant or the day service,” Abby insists.

“If I didn’t have the service, I would be on my own all day every day. If it wasn’t for the PA service, I wouldn’t be able to get up. If I have no-one all day, how can I eat? For my basic needs I need to have someone.

“Just because they aren’t sitting in an office with a big job, to me and to my life their job is the most important.”

Abby is appealing to the Government to listen to healthcare staff like her personal assistant.

“People don’t see what they do on a daily basis and the impact they have on my life or other people’s lives. I definitely think they should be paid more,” she pleads.
