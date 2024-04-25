Urgent call for community centred facility in Galway city

There are calls for the urgent development of a community centred facility in Galway city.

City West Councillor Niall McNelis says the City Hall building would be perfect once staff move to the Crown Plaza site on College Road.





The Labour councillor says it could be another 12 months before that move begins, and so now is the ideal time to make plans for the building.

Councillor McNelis says groups around the city are crying out for a suitable space:

