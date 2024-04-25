University of Galway to reduce repeat exam fee by a third
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
University of Galway is reducing the fee for repeat examinations by a third.
The joint proposal was as a result of collaboration between the University’s Students’ Union and Dean of Students Professor Ciara Meehan.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
The cost of resitting examinations will now be €195 – down from €295 – and it will first come into place for students repeating exams this summer.
It will be a flat rate, regardless of how many exams a student is required to retake, and a special waiver scheme is available for those in need of financial support.
President of the Students’ Union Dean Kenny says the reduction comes as a result of years of lobbying.
The post University of Galway to reduce repeat exam fee by a third appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Shop thefts up 20% in city compared to last year
Shop thefts are up 20% in Galway compared to this time last year. This was heard during a report ...
Urgent call for community centred facility in Galway city
There are calls for the urgent development of a community centred facility in Galway city. City W...
Half a million in funding approved for new mobile library vehicles in Galway
Half a million euro in funding has been approved for new two mobile library vehicles for Galway. ...
New poetry collection is Elaine’s most personal
Arts Week with Judy Murphy “This is the most personal book I have ever written and the hardest...
Acting your way to an extra bounce out of life!
Working an extra for film and TV, and featuring in onscreen advertising campaigns can be a fun an...
There’s brass in muck and in sporting memorabilia too
A Different View with Dave O’Connell A great old friend of mine – all be he a man with more mo...
Galway minors facing exit after struggles in the Hyde
Roscommon 1-10 Galway 1-7 Ivan Smyth at Dr Hyde Park THE Galway minor footballers face a...
Galway woman is one of Ireland’s two longest-surviving transplants recipients
Two women on the opposite sides of the country have come together to celebrate their remarkable c...
Broadcaster shares story of heart scare to raise awareness
His voice is instantly recognisable across his home county and there’s hardly a sporting occasion...