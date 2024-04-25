  • Services

University of Galway to reduce repeat exam fee by a third

Published:

University of Galway to reduce repeat exam fee by a third
University of Galway is reducing the fee for repeat examinations by a third.

The joint proposal was as a result of collaboration between the University’s Students’ Union and Dean of Students Professor Ciara Meehan.


The cost of resitting examinations will now be €195 – down from €295 – and it will first come into place for students repeating exams this summer.

It will be a flat rate, regardless of how many exams a student is required to retake, and a special waiver scheme is available for those in need of financial support.

President of the Students’ Union Dean Kenny says the reduction comes as a result of years of lobbying.

