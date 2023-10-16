Stunning family home with views of The Burren from Tubber

-
Farrell Auctioneers, Valuers & Estate Agents Ltd are delighted to bring to the market this beautiful detached dwelling located a Poulataggle, Tubber, Co. Galway.
The property which extends to approx. 1,603 sq. ft is presented to a very high standard by the current owners. Set on a 0.98 acre landscaped site with beautiful views of the surrounding country side.
Accommodation includes entrance hallway, living area, kitchen/dining area, utility, 4 bedrooms two of which are en-suite and a main bathroom. Externally there is a detached garage located on site. Located approx. 8km from Gort town and commuting distance to Galway, Ennis, Shannon and Limerick.
The auctioneers highly recommend viewing this property to appreciate the property at its fullest.
To arrange a viewing contact Farrell Auctioneers Valuers & Estate Agents Ltd., Gort, Co. Galway on 091 – 632688
BER: C1
Guide Price: €395,000
