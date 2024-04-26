Sixteen artists across Galway to receive Macnas Career Development Bursaries

Sixteen artists across Galway are to receive Career Development Bursaries through Macnas.

The selected artists are Raphael Adams, Maria Auletta, Miquel Barcelo, Marcin Calak, Aoife Clarke, Aneta Dortova, Fionnuala Doyle Wade, Jessica Harkin, Sarah Jenkinson , Denise McDonagh, Ciara Moloughney, James Riordan, Rachel Stout, Lisa Sweeney, Mo Thiesenhusen and Maria Tivnan.





The grants in partnership with Galway Culture Company will allow the artists to travel, learn from highly skilled professionals in their sector, and widen their network in Europe.

The bursaries will also have the artists undergo a creative project and report on their work.

