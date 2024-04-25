  • Services

Shop thefts up 20% in city compared to last year

Published:

Shop thefts are up 20% in Galway compared to this time last year.

This was heard during a report by Olivia Maher, Crime and Policing Analyst for An Garda Síochána, at a meeting of the Joint Policing Committee for Galway City this week.


Mayor of Galway Eddie Hoare cited the cost of living as a contributing factor to the rise in shop thefts.

