This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

There was a record number of new social housing tenants in County Galway during 2024.

The figures include tenants of Galway County County and approved housing bodies, as well as those using the mortgage to rent scheme.

Through the various schemes, a record 502 keys were handed over to tenants in County Galway this year.

It was also the first time ever that the number of homes owned by Galway County Council exceeded the 3 thousand mark.

The local authority further claims it’s on track to deliver over 600 new social housing units over the next two years.

It has been criticised though, for the sharp lack of affordable housing being developed.

Affordable units offered in Claregalway in October were the first of their kind in over 10 years.