  • Services

Services

Record number of new social housing tenants in County Galway during 2024

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Record number of new social housing tenants in County Galway during 2024
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

There was a record number of new social housing tenants in County Galway during 2024.

The figures include tenants of Galway County County and approved housing bodies, as well as those using the mortgage to rent scheme.

Through the various schemes, a record 502 keys were handed over to tenants in County Galway this year.

It was also the first time ever that the number of homes owned by Galway County Council exceeded the 3 thousand mark.

The local authority further claims it’s on track to deliver over 600 new social housing units over the next two years.

It has been criticised though, for the sharp lack of affordable housing being developed.

Affordable units offered in Claregalway in October were the first of their kind in over 10 years.

More like this:
no_space
City Councillor says Airbnb operators should be paying commercial rates

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMAirbnb operators should be paying commercial rates to...

no_space
An Bord Pleanala upholds refusal of 186-bed hotel at Briarhill

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMAn Bord Pleanala has upheld the refusal of a 186-bed ...

no_space
Tai Chi and Mindfulness prove to be a big hit with members of Clifden Men’s Shed

Nineteen men from the newly established Marconi Men’s Shed, Clifden completed a six-week ‘Tai Chi...

no_space
Outgoing Minister turns sod at Ability West developments on home ground

In what may be one of her final duties as Minister for Disability, Senator Anne Rabbitte, turned ...

no_space
GAA told to ‘use it or lose it’ over two-acre site next to Tuam Stadium

It’s a case or use it or lose it when it comes to a two-acre plot of Galway County Council-owned ...

no_space
Improvement in courthouse working standards top the list for Galway practitioner

The provision of a new courthouse in Galway city and the upgrading of existing court facilities a...

no_space
Budding Galway artists display their talents in Junior Cycle Visual Art Exhibition

Young artists from schools across Galway city and county put their talents in the spotlight at an...

no_space
Galway’s Michelin star restaurant owner launches debut book of plays

There’s never any lack of drama in the kitchen of a Michelin star restaurant – but one of Galway’...

no_space
Bus link will be late night godsend for commuters

Commuters in Loughrea have received the Christmas gift they’ve long been waiting for – an evening...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up