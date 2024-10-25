Rachael Lavelle gig at An Taibhdhearc
Published:
From this week's Galway City Tribune
-
-
Author: Judy Murphy
~ 2 minutes read
From this week's Galway City Tribune
Dublin-born singer/songwriter Rachel Lavelle who featured on the TG4 music series CUMASC, will perform at An Taibhdhearc next Thursday, October 31, at 8pm The gig is being presented by the city-based Black Gate, which also produced the TG4 series CUMASC, on which she featured.
Rachel’s debut album ‘Big Dreams’, released via her Rest Energy label, last November, received a nomination for Ireland’s prestigious Choice Music Prize Album of the Year.
It’s an existential coming-of-age album that chronicles the journey of a young woman searching for direction and meaning in a strange world. Inspired by sounds of everyday life and an obsession with YouTube self-help videos, Big Dreams explores romance, directionless-ness, ambition and the expectations of a dissatisfied digital native.
Recorded between Ireland and Portugal, the album is the result of years of experimentation and destruction. Written and produced by Rachael, it was created alongside long-time collaborator, multi-instrumentalist and co-producer Ryan Hargadon (moondiver, Anna Mieke, Kojaque) and engineer and co-producer Alex Borwick (Niamh Regan, Inni-K).
Hot Press described it as “ghostly and ambient, her angelic voice harmonises with enough dissonance to grab one’s attention – and refuses to let go”. The Guardian, meanwhile, named her as ‘one to watch’ in its review of the album.
Her Black Gate show at An Taibhdhearc is as part of a national tour and tickets are €20, with doors at 7.30pm and the gig at 8pm.
Go to www.tickettailor.com/events and type in Rachael Lavelle, Black Gate cultural centre.
Pictured: Rachael Lavelle.
More like this:
United’s Euro hopes hang by a thread after loss to St Pat’s
St Patrick’s Athletic 2 Galway United 1 SOMETIMES in sport you have to hold your hands up a...
John Creedon visits Town Hall Theatre
Broadcaster and author John Creedon will be in Galway next Wednesday, October 30, for an event to...
Discount chain refused permission to continue
By Brendan Carroll Galway City Council has refused permission for a discount retail chain to c...
Stone Mad – a festival celebrating storytelling
Stone Mad, a storytelling festival for people who like good yarns, will take place in the Joyce C...
Galway shawl inspires fledgling designer
Health, Beauty and Lifestyle with Denise McNamara A young west of Ireland designer is going ba...
New pitches at last—but problems may delay use
After a decades-long wait, Corrib Park has two new sports facilities but there are serious issues...
Life’s a beach for Bish Boys as they win Barcelona Cup
Soccer Wrap with Mike Rafferty There were celebrations in Barcelona, and on Nuns Island, this ...
Call for radiation therapy at weekends to avoid delays as UHG missing cancer targets
The Health Service Executive (HSE) has been urged to provide cancer patients in Galway with radia...
Prodigal – father and son face their past in wake of tragedy
Prodigal, a play about Andy and his estranged father Benny who are reunited after the tragic deat...