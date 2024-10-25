Rachael Lavelle gig at An Taibhdhearc

Dublin-born singer/songwriter Rachel Lavelle who featured on the TG4 music series CUMASC, will perform at An Taibhdhearc next Thursday, October 31, at 8pm The gig is being presented by the city-based Black Gate, which also produced the TG4 series CUMASC, on which she featured.

Rachel’s debut album ‘Big Dreams’, released via her Rest Energy label, last November, received a nomination for Ireland’s prestigious Choice Music Prize Album of the Year.

It’s an existential coming-of-age album that chronicles the journey of a young woman searching for direction and meaning in a strange world. Inspired by sounds of everyday life and an obsession with YouTube self-help videos, Big Dreams explores romance, directionless-ness, ambition and the expectations of a dissatisfied digital native.

Recorded between Ireland and Portugal, the album is the result of years of experimentation and destruction. Written and produced by Rachael, it was created alongside long-time collaborator, multi-instrumentalist and co-producer Ryan Hargadon (moondiver, Anna Mieke, Kojaque) and engineer and co-producer Alex Borwick (Niamh Regan, Inni-K).

Hot Press described it as “ghostly and ambient, her angelic voice harmonises with enough dissonance to grab one’s attention – and refuses to let go”. The Guardian, meanwhile, named her as ‘one to watch’ in its review of the album.

Her Black Gate show at An Taibhdhearc is as part of a national tour and tickets are €20, with doors at 7.30pm and the gig at 8pm.

Go to www.tickettailor.com/events and type in Rachael Lavelle, Black Gate cultural centre.

Pictured: Rachael Lavelle.