A public meeting on disability access will take place in Portumna tomorrow.

Physical Impairment Ireland, a leading disabled Persons Representative Organisation, is hosting the meeting.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

It will be held tomorrow evening from 8PM in Portumna Town Hall, and public representatives along with local Gardaí have been invited to attend.

Local disability advocate, and Chair of Physical Impairment Ireland, Peter Gohery is one of the organisers of the meeting:

The post Public meeting on disability access to take place in Portumna tomorrow appeared first on Galway Bay FM.