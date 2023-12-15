  • Services

Pedestrian crossing in the pipeline for ‘death trap’ Galway road

Published:

From this week's Galway City Tribune

The Browne Roundabout in Galway is to get a pedestrian crossing along the Seamus Quirke Road arm – with €500,000 set aside for a feasibility study to examine it.

Long term, the roundabout next to the rear entrance of University Hospital Galway will be turned into a signalised junction with plans to remove public transport from it and instead put bus lanes in the amenity area adjacent to it.

The project was highlighted during a discussion at this week’s Galway City Council meeting into the three-year capital programme from 2024.

Cllr Mike Cubbard (Ind) said the programme was little more than a wish list that gave no guarantees they would get off the ground.

“I’m nearly a decade seeing the Browne Roundabout being upgraded. It doesn’t happen. It’s a cut and paste job. I’ve raised this at every Transport SPC [Strategic Policy Committee] about the need for a pedestrian crossing. It’s a death trap with the speeds coming out of the roundabout.”
