Pedestrian crossing in the pipeline for ‘death trap’ Galway road

The Browne Roundabout in Galway is to get a pedestrian crossing along the Seamus Quirke Road arm – with €500,000 set aside for a feasibility study to examine it.

Long term, the roundabout next to the rear entrance of University Hospital Galway will be turned into a signalised junction with plans to remove public transport from it and instead put bus lanes in the amenity area adjacent to it.

The project was highlighted during a discussion at this week’s Galway City Council meeting into the three-year capital programme from 2024.

Cllr Mike Cubbard (Ind) said the programme was little more than a wish list that gave no guarantees they would get off the ground.

“I’m nearly a decade seeing the Browne Roundabout being upgraded. It doesn’t happen. It’s a cut and paste job. I’ve raised this at every Transport SPC [Strategic Policy Committee] about the need for a pedestrian crossing. It’s a death trap with the speeds coming out of the roundabout.”

This is a shortened preview version of this story. To read the rest of the article and for more on the Council’s Capital Plan, see the December 15 edition of the Galway City Tribune. You can support our journalism and buy a digital edition HERE.