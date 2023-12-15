Pedestrian crossing in the pipeline for ‘death trap’ Galway road
Published:
From this week's Galway City Tribune
-
-
Author: Denise McNamara
~ 2 minutes read
From this week's Galway City Tribune
The Browne Roundabout in Galway is to get a pedestrian crossing along the Seamus Quirke Road arm – with €500,000 set aside for a feasibility study to examine it.
Long term, the roundabout next to the rear entrance of University Hospital Galway will be turned into a signalised junction with plans to remove public transport from it and instead put bus lanes in the amenity area adjacent to it.
The project was highlighted during a discussion at this week’s Galway City Council meeting into the three-year capital programme from 2024.
Cllr Mike Cubbard (Ind) said the programme was little more than a wish list that gave no guarantees they would get off the ground.
“I’m nearly a decade seeing the Browne Roundabout being upgraded. It doesn’t happen. It’s a cut and paste job. I’ve raised this at every Transport SPC [Strategic Policy Committee] about the need for a pedestrian crossing. It’s a death trap with the speeds coming out of the roundabout.”
This is a shortened preview version of this story. To read the rest of the article and for more on the Council’s Capital Plan, see the December 15 edition of the Galway City Tribune. You can support our journalism and buy a digital edition HERE.
More like this:
Top tribute acts and funnyman Neil for Raheen Woods Hotel
The Raheen Woods Hotel, Athenry, is hosting a series of celebratory concerts in the next few mont...
Death of playwright Thomas Kilroy
President Michael D Higgins led the tributes to playwright and novelist Thomas Kilroy who died on...
Hansen foot injury not as bad as first feared while Saracens’ Vunipola has red card rescinded
By JOHN FALLON Pete Wilkins and Ireland coach Andy Farrell have been given an early Christmas ...
Wegians bounce back with win
Omagh 5 Galwegians 27 Galwegians returned to winning ways after a disappointing loss in the...
Youthful Corinthians grab bonus point win in style
Corinthians 35 Rainey Old Boys 7 Corinthians put in a five-star performance in front of a l...
Wilkins defends Connacht players after home hammering in Champions Cup
By JOHN FALLON CONNACHT head coach Pete Wilkins has hit back at suggestions his men stopped tr...
Galway school’s rap on knuckles over €200 ‘admin’ charge
A Galway City secondary school has been rapped on the knuckles by the Department of Education for...
Artists dig deep into environment for The Branch, the Fork the Harrow
The Branch, the Fork the Harrow, a new exhibition at Galway Arts Centre that runs until January 2...
Irish mythology the perfect basis for panto fare
Fionn agus Clochán an Aifir Fíbín sa Taibhdhearc LEIRMHEAS: BERNIE NÍ FHLATHARTA The myt...