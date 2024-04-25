  • Services

Over half a million in funding for migrant inclusion project in Galway City

Published:

Over half a million in funding for migrant inclusion project in Galway City
Over half a million euro in funding has been announced for a migrant inclusion project based in Galway City.

Minister Joe O’Brien has announced €632,960 will go toward Galway City Partnership’s BRIDGE Project.


The project promotes the effective delivery of reception and integration supports to asylum seekers and third country nationals living in Galway.

It’s one of 17 projects to receive funding as a part of the Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund.

