Operator wants to increase student accommodation plan to 257 bedrooms

Published:

From this week's Galway City Tribune

Plans to increase the size of an already-approved student accommodation complex in Terryland – to include a total of 257 bedrooms – have been lodged with Galway City Council.

An established student accommodation operator is ready to take control of the scheme but has asked that changes be made first.

In 2020, Montane Developments (Ireland) ULC was granted permission to construct two blocks – ranging from one to four storeys in height – on the triangular 2.75-acre site beside the Crestwood estate on the Coolough Road.

There were to be 248 single bedrooms divided into 37 clusters. The plans also included a communal laundry; gym/fitness centre and a seminar area.

However, under new Large-scale Residential Development (LRD) legislation, the company has sought to increase the number of bedrooms to 257, with 13 of them being accessible units.

There will be an increase in height on one of the blocks, with an additional plant room level on the roof. Parking for eight cars and 370 bicycles is included in the plan.

“The main changes to the permitted scheme are internal with the mix and clustering of student accommodation revised, following a detailed review by an established student accommodation operator, who subject to permission being secured, is expected to come on board and operate the facility,” the application reads.

When the original planning application was lodged for the site, locals said the development would be “completely out of character” with its surrounds and could lead to antisocial behaviour.

A total of 18 objections were lodged by locals to that plan, including the Crestwood Residents’ Association, which noted that the area is made up of bungalows and two-storey houses.

(Photo: a computer-generated image of how the development on the Coolough Road would look).
