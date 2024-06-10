Ó Conchúir fails to regain former seat
Published:
From this week's Galway City Tribune
-
-
Author: Stephen Corrigan
~ 1 minutes read
From this week's Galway City Tribune
Former Sinn Féin councillor Cathal Ó Conchúir has failed to retake the seat he lost in 2019 and has been eliminated after seven counts in Galway City West.
The eight count is currently underway to distribute Ó Conchúir’s 409 votes, with sitting Fine Gael Cllr Clodagh Higgins almost certain to be elected at its conclusion – she’s currently 18 votes shy of the quota.
Cllr John Connolly (FF) isn’t far behind on 1,085 votes, and he is likely to pick up significant transfers from Ó Conchúir.
Caption: Boxes for Galway City West. Photo: Brian Harding.
Galway City West, 6 seats
Electorate: 18,770
Total poll: 8,864
Spoiled votes: 117
Total valid poll: 8,747
Quota: 1,250
7th count
Distribution of AJ Cahill’s (TIP) votes:
Lyons, Donal (Ind) ELECTED
Higgins, Clodagh (FG) (+11) 1,232
Connolly, John (FF) (+42) 1,085
Curran, Alan (SD) (+11) 1,010
Keane, Peter (FF) (+14) 820
McNelis, Niall (Lab) (+17) 758
Murphy, Niall (GP) (+5) 657
Deery, Kenny (Ind) (+50) 476
Osayimwen, Esther (Ind) (+11) 462
Feeney, Jarlath (Ind) (+46) 434
Conchúir, Cathal Ó (SF) (+19) 409 ELIMINATED
More like this:
Mac an Iomaire elected as McKinstry loses his Council seat
Pádraig Mac an Iomaire (FG) has been elected on Count 8 in the Conamara South LEA - a count after...
Higgins closes in on seat as People Party leader is out
The leader of The Irish People Party has been eliminated in Galway City West on the sixth count. ...
Connemara South gets down to the business end
Nobody has joined Cllr Noel Thomas as yet in Connemara South, the last constituency to be counted...
Counting resumes for City Council
Counting has resumed at the Westside Community Centre, with some of the lower-placed ca...
2024 Galway City and County Local Elections – Day Three – Live Blog
8:00am – Good Morning and Welcome to Day Two of our live blog covering the Galway City and ...
Clarinbridge couple’s annual tea parties fill containers with supplies for Malawi children
By Brendan Carroll A Clarinbridge couple are helping to transform the lives of children in a p...
Plans in place for Coast Road green route
The new Coast Road Pedestrian and Cycling Route earmarked for Oranmore will go to planning before...
Massive demand from Dubliners in tickets to win a new home in Galway
The exodus from east to west is again underlined in the demand for tickets to give the winner a c...
Athenry/Oranmore result stands after full check
Galway Returning Officer Michael Owens confirmed at 12.28am on Monday morning that following a re...