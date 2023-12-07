Northern Irish designer takes top sartorial gong

Health, Beauty and Lifestyle with Denise McNamara

One of the last awards nights of the year took place on Monday, with a chance to peak into the looks that will grace our screens come awards season early 2024.

Once again, red and white were the colours of choice among the glamorous stars from Hollywood and the fashion world who turned up in their droves for the 2023 British Fashion Awards at the Royal Albert Hall.

Before an audience of 3,000, Designer of the Year went to Derry-born designer Jonathan Anderson for JW Anderson and Spanish luxury brand Loewe.

It’s been phenomenal year for the London-based designer, having created looks for Rihanna’s Superbowl headlining performance as well as Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour.

Model of the Year Award went to Paloma Elsesser – the first ”curve model” or non-stick insect to take the gong.

British designer Sarah Burton – the famous creator of the Kate Middleton’s wedding dress during her 27-year stint as creative director of Alexander McQueen – received a special recognition award.

Italian designer Valentino Garavani, 91, – who created the ‘Valentino red’ shade beloved of celebrities like Jackie Kennedy Onassis and Elizabeth Taylor – won the outstanding achievement award.

A Special Recognition Award for Contribution to the Fashion Industry went to makeup guru Charlotte Tilbury.

Singer Sam Smith took home the cultural innovator award, no doubt for his crazy awards nights outfits.

Pictured: Amal Clooney