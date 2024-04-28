Galway RNLI involved in rescue on Hare Island
Published:
-
-
Author: Sport GBFM
~ 1 minutes read
Galway RNLI’s volunteer crew were involved in a rescue yesterday afternoon following a report of two people stranded by the tide on Hare Island, which is located on inner Galway Bay.
Pagers were activated at 4.05pm and the boat launched ten minutes later.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
The lifeboat was helmed by Brian Niland with crew Olivia Byrne, Dave McGrath and Sean McLoughlin on board.
Conditions were favourable and the two people were located and brought on board.
The casualties were safe and well and were brought back to the lifeboat station at Galway Docks.
The post Galway RNLI involved in rescue on Hare Island appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Galway United Women remain unbeaten – The Manager’s Reaction
Galway United Women remain unbeaten and top of the Women’s National League following a 0-0 ...
Galway City Autism Friendly Campaign Launches this evening
A Campaign to make Galway City Autism Friendly launches this evening in the Clybaun Hotel in Knoc...
Galway City Museum to feature this evening in the RTE Series Ireland’s Hidden Treasures
An upcoming episode of RTÉ’s new gripping series, Ireland’s Hidden Treasures, will ta...
University of Galway study finds that seeing yourself on Zoom and Teams causes fatigue
A study of brain activity has confirmed users’ fears that viewing your own image on video confere...
Big turn-out for launch of Barna/Knocknacarra Irish Language Plan
A large crowd, young and old, gathered in Áras Mhic Amhlaigh recently for the launch of the Barna...
Organ donor families fund refurbished ICU Family Rooms in memory of their loved ones
Two family rooms in the Intensive Care Unit at UHG have recently been refurbished for use by fami...
Catherine Connolly says “penny hasn’t dropped” with Government on meaningful climate action
The “penny hasn’t dropped” with the Government when it comes to the importance ...
Aquisition of Galway company creates largest renewable services
A leading Irish firm has acquired a Galway company, creating one of the largest renewable energy ...
Gort teen is big winner as five Galway artists are recognised in Texaco Children’s Art Competition
A teenage artist from Gort was the big winner as Galway took home five prizes from this year’s 70...