Galway RNLI involved in rescue on Hare Island

Galway RNLI’s volunteer crew were involved in a rescue yesterday afternoon following a report of two people stranded by the tide on Hare Island, which is located on inner Galway Bay.

Pagers were activated at 4.05pm and the boat launched ten minutes later.





The lifeboat was helmed by Brian Niland with crew Olivia Byrne, Dave McGrath and Sean McLoughlin on board.

Conditions were favourable and the two people were located and brought on board.

The casualties were safe and well and were brought back to the lifeboat station at Galway Docks.

