  • Services

Services

Galway RNLI involved in rescue on Hare Island

Published:

Galway RNLI involved in rescue on Hare Island
Share story:

Galway RNLI’s volunteer crew were involved in a rescue yesterday afternoon following a report of two people stranded by the tide on Hare Island, which is located on inner Galway Bay.

Pagers were activated at 4.05pm and the boat launched ten minutes later.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

The lifeboat was helmed by Brian Niland with crew Olivia Byrne, Dave McGrath and Sean McLoughlin on board.

Conditions were favourable and the two people were located and brought on board.

The casualties were safe and well and were brought back to the lifeboat station at Galway Docks.

The post Galway RNLI involved in rescue on Hare Island appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Galway United Women remain unbeaten – The Manager’s Reaction

Galway United Women remain unbeaten and top of the Women’s National League following a 0-0 ...

no_space
Galway City Autism Friendly Campaign Launches this evening

A Campaign to make Galway City Autism Friendly launches this evening in the Clybaun Hotel in Knoc...

no_space
Galway City Museum to feature this evening in the RTE Series Ireland’s Hidden Treasures

An upcoming episode of RTÉ’s new gripping series, Ireland’s Hidden Treasures, will ta...

no_space
University of Galway study finds that seeing yourself on Zoom and Teams causes fatigue

A study of brain activity has confirmed users’ fears that viewing your own image on video confere...

no_space
Big turn-out for launch of Barna/Knocknacarra Irish Language Plan

A large crowd, young and old, gathered in Áras Mhic Amhlaigh recently for the launch of the Barna...

no_space
Organ donor families fund refurbished ICU Family Rooms in memory of their loved ones

Two family rooms in the Intensive Care Unit at UHG have recently been refurbished for use by fami...

no_space
Catherine Connolly says “penny hasn’t dropped” with Government on meaningful climate action

The “penny hasn’t dropped” with the Government when it comes to the importance ...

no_space
Aquisition of Galway company creates largest renewable services

A leading Irish firm has acquired a Galway company, creating one of the largest renewable energy ...

no_space
Gort teen is big winner as five Galway artists are recognised in Texaco Children’s Art Competition

A teenage artist from Gort was the big winner as Galway took home five prizes from this year’s 70...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up