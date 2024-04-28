  • Services

Galway City Museum to feature this evening in the RTE Series Ireland’s Hidden Treasures

Published:

An upcoming episode of RTÉ’s new gripping series, Ireland’s Hidden Treasures, will take audiences behind the scenes at Galway City Museum on the banks of the River Corrib and reveals wonderful secret treasures and the stories behind them.

One such featured item is the reliquary of St Ursula made by Galway silversmith Richard Joyce – of Claddagh Ring fame – in 1723.


It holds the reputed remains of St Ursula, a fourth-century British princess who tradition relates was martyred along with her 11,000 female followers by the Huns while on a pilgrimage to Rome.

This display is not just linked with Richard Joyce but also with relatives of his who were Nuns in the Galway Dominican Convent.

The episode airs this evening on RTÉ One at 6.30pm.

