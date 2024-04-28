Galway City Autism Friendly Campaign Launches this evening

A Campaign to make Galway City Autism Friendly launches this evening in the Clybaun Hotel in Knocknacarra.

The Campaign is a joint initiative between Galway Autism Partnership and As I Am, Ireland’s Autism Charity. It will make Galway one of the first cities in Europe to be Autism Friendly.





The evening will also see the launch of the Four Peaks Challenge, where a group will attempt to climb Ireland’s four highest peaks in the space of twenty four hours headed by adventurer Fergus Farrell.

The funds raised will be shared equally between As I Am and Ability West.

The general manager of Galway Autism Partnership is Máire Bríd Ní Chonghaile. She says that there is great energy and excitement around the initiative.

