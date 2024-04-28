Galway City Autism Friendly Campaign Launches this evening
Published:
-
-
Author: Sport GBFM
~ 1 minutes read
A Campaign to make Galway City Autism Friendly launches this evening in the Clybaun Hotel in Knocknacarra.
The Campaign is a joint initiative between Galway Autism Partnership and As I Am, Ireland’s Autism Charity. It will make Galway one of the first cities in Europe to be Autism Friendly.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
The evening will also see the launch of the Four Peaks Challenge, where a group will attempt to climb Ireland’s four highest peaks in the space of twenty four hours headed by adventurer Fergus Farrell.
The funds raised will be shared equally between As I Am and Ability West.
The general manager of Galway Autism Partnership is Máire Bríd Ní Chonghaile. She says that there is great energy and excitement around the initiative.
The post Galway City Autism Friendly Campaign Launches this evening appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Galway United Women remain unbeaten – The Manager’s Reaction
Galway United Women remain unbeaten and top of the Women’s National League following a 0-0 ...
Galway RNLI involved in rescue on Hare Island
Galway RNLI’s volunteer crew were involved in a rescue yesterday afternoon following a repo...
Galway City Museum to feature this evening in the RTE Series Ireland’s Hidden Treasures
An upcoming episode of RTÉ’s new gripping series, Ireland’s Hidden Treasures, will ta...
University of Galway study finds that seeing yourself on Zoom and Teams causes fatigue
A study of brain activity has confirmed users’ fears that viewing your own image on video confere...
Big turn-out for launch of Barna/Knocknacarra Irish Language Plan
A large crowd, young and old, gathered in Áras Mhic Amhlaigh recently for the launch of the Barna...
Organ donor families fund refurbished ICU Family Rooms in memory of their loved ones
Two family rooms in the Intensive Care Unit at UHG have recently been refurbished for use by fami...
Catherine Connolly says “penny hasn’t dropped” with Government on meaningful climate action
The “penny hasn’t dropped” with the Government when it comes to the importance ...
Aquisition of Galway company creates largest renewable services
A leading Irish firm has acquired a Galway company, creating one of the largest renewable energy ...
Gort teen is big winner as five Galway artists are recognised in Texaco Children’s Art Competition
A teenage artist from Gort was the big winner as Galway took home five prizes from this year’s 70...