New hospital plan for Merlin Park is “highly ambitious”

-
-
Author: Dara Bradley
~ 2 minutes read
Government plans to build a new elective hospital for Galway within four years, on a site at Merlin Park, has been described as “highly ambitious” by the West’s most senior hospital manager.
Tony Canavan, Regional Executive Officer, for HSE West and Northwest, said the target for the completion of a new elective hospital was 2028 – it will have capacity for 175,000 procedures annually once it’s opened.
He said it was not an unrealistic target but a very ambitious one. And he conceded that an “awful lot of work” would have to be done within the next year, in order to delivery it within a four-year timeframe.
Mr Canavan was speaking at the HSE West Regional Health Forum at Merlin Park, in response to the Chair Councillor Donagh Killilea (FF), who asked for an update on timelines for the planned new hospital, which should cut dramatically waiting lists when it’s built.
He said that in 2021, the Government’s plan for healthcare reform – Sláintecare – included a commitment to build three new elective hospitals, one each in Galway, Dublin, and Cork.
Ann Cosgrove, Chief Operating Officer with Saolta University Healthcare Group said the elective hospital – earmarked for a site at Merlin Park – will be focused on providing day case, gastrointestinal endoscopy, minor operations, outpatient treatment and outpatient diagnostics services.
“This Galway centre with a planned eight operating theatres, seven endoscopy suites and nine minor operation rooms is forecast to provide 175,000 additional procedures, treatments and diagnostic appointments per year and will provide better care and outcomes for all patients,” Ms Cosgrove said.
“The new hospital will deliver greater certainty for patients who will benefit from being given an appointment date in an elective hospital rather than being placed on a waiting list under the current system. The separation of emergency (unscheduled) and elective (scheduled) care will lead to fewer cancellations and delays for elective care caused by seasonal surges, localised outbreaks, and surges in emergency attendances,” she added.
When pushed on the timelines, Mr Canavan conceded that 2028 was an “ambitious” target for the new elective hospital to be operational but it was realistic and one they were working towards.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Local TD accuses the RSA and government of causing chaos in construction sector
Galway/Roscommon TD Michael Fitzmaurice has accused the RSA and the Government of causing chaos i...
Galway Constituencies emphatically votes No on referendum day
The fallout continues over the Government’s failure to change the constitution on family an...
Funeral of Saoirse Ruane takes place this afternoon
The Funeral of Saoirse Ruane will be held this afternoon in Kiltullagh. 12 year old Saoirse captu...
Galway dancers strut their stuff on new TV series
A host of Galway’s most talented Irish dancers are putting their best foot forward in a new serie...
Up to 60 ghost estates dotted around County Galway
There are up to sixty unfinished housing estates in County Galway, where residents have pleaded w...
UG Study recommends “Train the trainer” approach to Improve culture of Farm Safety
A University of Galway study has found that a Train-the-Trainer” approach has the potential...
Counting is underway in Leisureland and Headford on referendum votes as early indications suggest defeat for both referendums
Counting is now underway in Leisureland and Headford on the two referendum votes that took place ...
Local MEP calls for special fund to address gender credit gap for female business owners
Midlands North West MEP Maria Walsh is calling for a special fund to address the gender credit ga...
SU petition to stop 30% rent hike by Galway city accommation provider gathers steam
A Students’ Union petition to stop ‘scandalous’ rent hikes by a private accommo...