Independent MEP for this area Luke ‘Ming’ Flanagan says his time in the European Parliament has made him less of a eurosceptic.

The Midlands North-West MEP made the remarks during the final plenary session taking place in Strasbourg this week.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

As he reflects ahead of his bid to retain his seat, Luke says it’s good that many areas in the constituency are now financially better off

The post MEP for this area ‘Ming’ Flanagan says he’s now less of a eurosceptic appeared first on Galway Bay FM.