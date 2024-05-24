Memorial plaque to be erected on road named after Galway soldier who died in Lebanon

Following the vote of support for the Bóthar Stiofáin Cycle scleme in Knocknacarra, local Councillors Niall McNelis and John Connolly and former Sergeant Larry Carty met with members of the family of Private Stephen Griffin, after whom Bóthar Stiofáin is named.

Galway City Council members voted to put in place a memorial plaque in memory of Pte Griffin, explaining why the road is named after him and his local connections.

Next year will be the 45th anniversary of the death of Pte Griffin, who was fatally wounded on April 7, 1980, in At Tiri, South Lebanon, while serving with the 46th Infantry Battallion in Lebanon.

At the time, his brother Michael and sister Catherine travelled the Lebanon and consented to donating his organs.

One of the recipients was a girl aged 16 and the other a 32 year old man – one was an Israeli and the other an Arab Israeli.

He was the first Irish soldier killed by hostile action on UNIFIL service.

Pictured: Seamus Griffin, holding a photo of his late brother Stephen, pictured with Cllr John Connolly, retired Sgt Larry Carty, Cllr Niall McNelis, and Padraig, Áine and James Griffin at Bóthar Stiofáin. Photo: Mike Shaughnessy.