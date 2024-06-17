Taylor Swift’s dreams of a ‘quiet pint’ in the The Banshees of Inisheerin Pub could soon come true.

The owner of the re-built bar in Kilkerrin has invited the singer to his pub, and says the first three pints are reserved for her.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

In an interview with the film’s director, Martin McDonagh, Taylor expressed her love for the film and how she was desperate to visit the pub.

Luke Mee says they’ll need to prep the town and pub to host the popstar.

The post Taylor Swift invited to Kilkerrin to realise ‘dream of a quiet pint’ in Banshees of Inisheerin Pub appeared first on Galway Bay FM.