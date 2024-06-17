  • Services

Services

Taylor Swift invited to Kilkerrin to realise ‘dream of a quiet pint’ in Banshees of Inisheerin Pub

Published:

Taylor Swift invited to Kilkerrin to realise ‘dream of a quiet pint’ in Banshees of Inisheerin Pub
Share story:

Taylor Swift’s dreams of a ‘quiet pint’ in the The Banshees of Inisheerin Pub could soon come true.

The owner of the re-built bar in Kilkerrin has invited the singer to his pub, and says the first three pints are reserved for her.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

In an interview with the film’s director, Martin McDonagh, Taylor expressed her love for the film and how she was desperate to visit the pub.

Luke Mee says they’ll need to prep the town and pub to host the popstar.

The post Taylor Swift invited to Kilkerrin to realise ‘dream of a quiet pint’ in Banshees of Inisheerin Pub appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Railing off of middle platform at Blackrock diving tower in Salthill was “mistake” that is now corrected

The closure of the middle platform at Blackrock diving tower in Salthill was a “mistakeR...

no_space
Number of Galway dentists working in medical card scheme halved in past year

The number of Galway dentists contracted under the medical card scheme has halved over the past y...

no_space
Over 90 on trolleys at Galway hospitals as UHG issues public advisory over extreme pressure

There are over 90 people on trolleys at Galway’s public hospitals today – as UHG has ...

no_space
New figures reveal full spend by Midlands North West MEP candidates on social media

New figures have revealed the full spend by Midlands North West MEP candidates on social media in...

no_space
Businessman John Concannon speaks out about proposed closure of Pieta House in Tuam

There has been widespread shock and concern following confirmation from the CEO of Pieta House at...

no_space
Funding announced for outdoor swimming projects across Galway

Funding has been announced for several outdoor swimming projects across Galway. €38 thousand has ...

no_space
New homes receiving planning permission in County Galway down a quarter

The number of new homes receiving planning permission in County Galway is down a quarter. The CSO...

no_space
Public meeting to outline timeline, design and cost for new community centre in Moycullen

A public meeting will take place in Moycullen later this week to discuss a timeline for a new com...

no_space
Fully funded and subsidised courses announced for the unemployed and professionals

University of Galway has announced its annual information evening for adult learners, with scores...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up