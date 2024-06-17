Over 90 on trolleys at Galway hospitals as UHG issues public advisory over extreme pressure

There are over 90 people on trolleys at Galway’s public hospitals today – as UHG has issued a public advisory over the extreme pressure it’s under.

Due to the pressure, some elective procedures are being postponed.





In a statement, UHG says attendances at the Emergency Department were very high over the weekend.

Almost 400 patients presented at the unit over Saturday and Sunday.

Due to the pressure and lack of bed capacity, some elective procedures are being postponed and urgent, time sensitive cases are being prioritised.

Significant delays are being experienced by patients in the Emergency Department today – with figures from the INMO showing there are more than 70 patients on trolleys.

Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe is also facing considerable pressure, with 21 people waiting for a bed – and that’s an atypically high figure for the smaller hospital.

The public are asked only to attend the Emergency Departments for genuine emergencies – and first look at their GP, out-of-hours services, or the Roscommon Injury Unit where possible.

