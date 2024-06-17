Businessman John Concannon speaks out about proposed closure of Pieta House in Tuam

There has been widespread shock and concern following confirmation from the CEO of Pieta House at the weekend that they intend to close the existing therapy centre in Bishop Street in Tuam. The centre has been delivering therapy services to the people of Tuam and surrounding areas for the past eleven years and was funded due to the efforts of a committee led by local businessman John Concannon of JFC and supported by people across the West of Ireland. This morning on Galway Talks, presenter John Morley spoke to John Concannon about the proposed closure…





